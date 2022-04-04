Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.
Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $45.50.
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
