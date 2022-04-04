Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $35.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
