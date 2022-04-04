Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.