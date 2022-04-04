Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

