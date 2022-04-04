Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.29. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

