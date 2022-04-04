SkillSoft (SKIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkillSoft stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SKIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkillSoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkillSoft by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.