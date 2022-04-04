Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

SKY stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

