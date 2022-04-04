SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

ETR S92 opened at €39.88 ($43.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.42. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a twelve month high of €55.55 ($61.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

