Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,235. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.