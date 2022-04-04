SmartCash Trading Up 5.9% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $234,323.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

