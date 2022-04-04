Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 524,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,836,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

