Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $26.54 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

