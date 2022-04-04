Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom stock opened at $626.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,519,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

