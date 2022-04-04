Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,442 ($18.89) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.07) to GBX 1,670 ($21.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,691.40 ($22.16).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.90) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.21. The company has a market capitalization of £10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

