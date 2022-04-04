Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 4.4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 2,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
SNPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.