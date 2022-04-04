Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Down 4.4%

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 2,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

