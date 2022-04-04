Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.