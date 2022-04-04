Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.81

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.81 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 55560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 104,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 73,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

