SOMESING Price Tops $0.0575 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $151.82 million and $11.91 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars.

