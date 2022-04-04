Sonar One Day Volume Hits $32,482.00 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $32,482.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

