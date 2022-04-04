SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 143,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 13,758,814 shares.The stock last traded at $94.50 and had previously closed at $93.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.