SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.27 and last traded at $58.89. Approximately 48,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 94,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,583,000. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 2.50% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

