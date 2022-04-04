Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,702 ($48.49).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.14) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.37) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SXS traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,547 ($33.36). 483,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,442.99. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.34) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,350.80).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

