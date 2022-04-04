Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.83.

SPLK stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

