Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

