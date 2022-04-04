Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.16.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

