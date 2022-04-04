SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.79.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. SSR Mining has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $22.73.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 33.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SSR Mining by 11.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $456,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.