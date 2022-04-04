Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.08. 3,861,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.49%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

