Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down to $91.49

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.49, but opened at $89.65. Starbucks shares last traded at $87.72, with a volume of 73,768 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 727,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $66,224,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.