State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $198.22 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.76.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.