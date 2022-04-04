State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Saia by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $233.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.18.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

