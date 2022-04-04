State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

