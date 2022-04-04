State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

