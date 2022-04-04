State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $11,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,096,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 213,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

