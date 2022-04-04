State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $11,243,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $127.36 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

