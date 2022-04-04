State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $249.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.