State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAA by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IAA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IAA by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $38.60 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

