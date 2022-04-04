State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.50 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.