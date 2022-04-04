State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $237.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,379.30 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.