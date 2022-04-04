State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.25% of Howard Hughes worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

