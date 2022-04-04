State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,231 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

