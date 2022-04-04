State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 211.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cerner by 77.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.49 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

