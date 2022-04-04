State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $180.88 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.