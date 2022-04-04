State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $148.79 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

