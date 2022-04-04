State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $171.60 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

