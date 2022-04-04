State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,545 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

STZ stock opened at $233.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -779.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

