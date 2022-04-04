Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $83.14 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

