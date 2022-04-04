Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Diversified LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.