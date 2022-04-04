Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after buying an additional 655,144 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

