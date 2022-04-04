Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $134.55 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.77.

