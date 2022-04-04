Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

