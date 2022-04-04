Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,702 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.